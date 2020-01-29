Martin Gilfoyle, 37, was watching TV and drinking alcohol with the victim, a man in his 60s, at a halfway house in Hartford Road, Huntingdon, on the evening of August 27.

At about 9.45pm, the victim got up to leave the living room and go to bed. However, Martin launched a violent attack, knocking him to the floor and punching him in the head.

The victim managed to escape and collapsed outside in an alleyway next to the property.

Officers attended and found the victim laying on the ground, covered in blood. He suffered significant facial bruising and injuries to the nose, cheeks and ears as a result of the ordeal.

Gilfoyle, of Hartford Road, Huntingdon, was arrested at the scene and taken to custody at Parkside Police Station.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm on the first day of his trial and was sentenced to nine months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court today (January 29). Gilfoyle was also handed a five year restraining order.

DC Luke Pedlar said: "This was an unprovoked and sustained attack that caused an innocent man to suffer significant injuries.

"Violence is not tolerated in Cambridgeshire and I hope this result demonstrates how seriously both the police and the courts treat this level of criminality."

More information about alcohol misuse and available support services can be found at: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Alcohol-and-drug-misuse