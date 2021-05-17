Updated

Published: 10:56 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM May 17, 2021

Thorndown Primary school in St Ives, remains closed this morning, as police were called to Hill Rise with concerns of a man walking around with a knife. - Credit: Google Earth

A 33-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested after allegedly "walking with a knife in the street" - forcing a primary school to shut.

Police were called to Hill Rise after reports of a man with a knife just after 8am this morning (May 17).

The road was blocked off and nearby Thorndown Primary School closed.

The man was held in a property before being arrested.

Primary School remains closed this morning, as police are called to Hill Rise in St Ives with reports of a man with a knife. - Credit: Matthew Hadley

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident has now been stood down.

"A 33-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

"He is currently being taken to custody and the road has been reopened."