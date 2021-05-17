Updated
Man suspected of carrying knife 'in the street' is arrested in St Ives
A 33-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested after allegedly "walking with a knife in the street" - forcing a primary school to shut.
Police were called to Hill Rise after reports of a man with a knife just after 8am this morning (May 17).
The road was blocked off and nearby Thorndown Primary School closed.
The man was held in a property before being arrested.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident has now been stood down.
"A 33-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
"He is currently being taken to custody and the road has been reopened."
