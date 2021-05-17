News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man suspected of carrying knife 'in the street' is arrested in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:56 AM May 17, 2021    Updated: 12:40 PM May 17, 2021
Thorndown Primary school remains closed this morning, as police were called to Hill Rise

Thorndown Primary school in St Ives, remains closed this morning, as police were called to Hill Rise with concerns of a man walking around with a knife.

A 33-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested after allegedly "walking with a knife in the street" - forcing a primary school to shut.

Police were called to Hill Rise after reports of a man with a knife just after 8am this morning (May 17).

The road was blocked off and nearby Thorndown Primary School closed.

The man was held in a property before being arrested.

Primary School remains closed this morning, as police are called to Hill Rise in St Ives

Primary School remains closed this morning, as police are called to Hill Rise in St Ives with reports of a man with a knife. - Credit: Matthew Hadley

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident has now been stood down.

"A 33-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

"He is currently being taken to custody and the road has been reopened."

