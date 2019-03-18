Incident on Huntingdon Ring Road Incident on Huntingdon Ring Road

Police were called to reports of a distraction burglary in Hartford Road at about 12.40pm.

Upon arrival, a man was taken ill at the scene and the East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to assist the man, who had gone into cardiac arrest.

It is understood there is no suggestion of foul play in relation to the man’s collapse.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Police were called on Friday at around 12.40pm to reports of a distraction burglary in Hartford Road, Huntingdon. A man was taken ill at the scene and taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident 203 of March 15.”

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed one of its helicopters had attended the scene.