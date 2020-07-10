Nelson Smith, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm yesterday (July 8).

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (July 9), by video link, where he was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on August 6.

The charges follow incidents that took place in St Neots on February 14 and Saturday (July 4).

A 23-year-old man has also been bailed to return to police on August 5 in connection with the incident on July 4.