Man named following fatal collision near Bluntisham

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:50 AM June 23, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM June 23, 2021
Dennis Dear from Cooks Drove, Earith died on June 15.

Dennis Dear from Cooks Drove, Earith died on June 15 near Bluntisham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who died following a collision on the A1123 last week has been named. 

The incident, involving a white Ford Ranger and a grey Citroen DS3, happened at 3.45pm on June 15 near Bluntisham.

The driver or the Ford, Dennis Dear, 68, of Cooks Drove, Earith, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

In a tribute, Dennis’ family said: “Dennis leaves behind two sons and four grandchildren who he loved dearly.” 

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 20s from Downham Market, remained at the scene and was not injured. 

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chatonline forms or 101 quoting incident 334 of June 15. 

