Man named following fatal collision near Bluntisham

Published: 11:50 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 12:08 PM June 23, 2021

A man who died following a collision on the A1123 last week has been named.

The incident, involving a white Ford Ranger and a grey Citroen DS3, happened at 3.45pm on June 15 near Bluntisham.

The driver or the Ford, Dennis Dear, 68, of Cooks Drove, Earith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, Dennis’ family said: “Dennis leaves behind two sons and four grandchildren who he loved dearly.”

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 20s from Downham Market, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 334 of June 15.