Mick Weale with Dennis and Ryan at the Tattoo Den in Huntingdon Mick Weale with Dennis and Ryan at the Tattoo Den in Huntingdon

71-year-old Mick Weale was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and has since had the diagnosis that his partner, Wendy Negus, has an aggressive type of breast cancer, which has spread to the rest of her body. Wendy has been given months to live.

In a bid to get people talking and to raise money Mick decided to get a tattoo on his head of a man with a lawnmower saying "cut cancer".

Mick said: "I wanted to get people talking about this horrible disease so thought this would be a great talking point. We messaged the guys at the Tattoo Den in Huntingdon and they said they would do it for free, and managed to fit me in straight away. I know they didn't want much publicity, but they really have been amazing".

To donate to the fundraising page visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheila-weale