A man from St Neots who threw bricks at cars before spitting at officers has been sentenced.

Nathan Buckley, 18, was reported to police on the morning of June 24 after he had been seen throwing bricks and bottles at cars in the area of Luke Street, Eynesbury.

Buckley then turned his attention to members of the public, trying to start fights with onlookers.

While being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, Buckley spat at two officers, hitting one in the face and the other on the leg.

On Tuesday, September 8, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Buckley, of Duck Lane, St Neots, was handed a two-year community order and a £450 fine after admitting two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and using threatening words to cause fear of violence.

He must also complete 160 hours of unpaid work and a thinking skills programme.

Sergeant Rob Streater, of the St Neots Neighbourhood Team, said: “Buckley is a violent individual who is well known in the local area.

“Assaults on emergency workers who are simply trying to do their job are completely unacceptable.

“I hope this sentence gives him the opportunity to think about and change his behaviour.”