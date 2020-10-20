A man from St Neots is due to appear in court next month accused of seven offences including possession of a document useful to terrorism and stirring racial hatred.

The charges follow an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), alongside Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The 35-year-old, from St Neots, will attend court in connection with materials published online and anti-semitic leaflets distributed to multiple addresses in St Neots in March.

The offences comprise:

Possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism, contrary to Section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Two counts of publishing written material with the intention to stir up racial hatred, contrary to section 19(1) Public Order Act 1986.

Two counts of distributing visual/sound recordings with the intention to stir up racial hatred, contrary to section 19(1) Public Order Act 1986.

Distributing written material with the intention to stir up racial hatred, contrary to section 19(1) Public Order Act 1986.

Possessing written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, with the intention to stir up racial hatred, contrary to section 19(1) Public Order Act 1986.