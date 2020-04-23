A man from St Ives has been jailed for sending abusive and threatening messages to managers he had previously worked for.

Conrad Byatt, 51 of London Road, sent the first set of messages just before midnight on March 16 to one of his former managers.

The messages included comments that Byatt was watching her, knew “all her movements” and was “coming for her.”

Byatt was working as a cleaner for the woman’s business at the time.

He also sent her a link to a YouTube video, where he was shown making threats and showing hostility towards police, the video was later deleted.

On March 17, Byatt made two phone calls to another manager at the firm who had already taken out a restraining order against him.

The threats came after Byatt was sacked from the company after complaints from customers about the quality of his work.

In all of the messages and phone calls Byatt used the same number.

In police interview he answered “no comment” to all questions asked.

However, he later pleaded guilty to the offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 17.

PC Toby McEvoy, who investigated, said: “Byatt’s behaviour against his three former managers was completely unacceptable and his actions left them all in genuine fear of their safety.

“No-one should ever be treated in this way and I have no doubt receiving the messages must have been extremely distressing for them.

“I would strongly urge anyone who believes they are being stalked or harassed to get in touch with us.”

Magistrates handed Byatt 26 weeks’ in prison.

He was also given a two-year restraining order against the two women he harassed, with his existing restraining order for the third woman remaining in place.

This week the force is supporting Stalking Awareness Week, led by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust charity, which runs until Friday (April 24).

Anyone who believes they are being stalked or harassed should call 101 or report this online via: www.cambs.police.uk/report/.

For more information and advice on stalking and harassment, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Stalking-and-harassment.