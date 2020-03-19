Christian Jordan, 47, of High Street, Huntingdon was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 16 after pleading guilty to three counts of shoplifting and being convicted of a further six.

The 47-year-old stole alcohol, meat, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury’s in Huntingdon, Waitrose in St Ives and Waitrose and One Stop Shop in St Neots between October 13 and January 15.

Jordan was identified by officers on CCTV footage.

PC Waleed Khalid said: “Jordan is a prolific thief who has caused problems for businesses across Huntingdonshire. I hope during his time in prison he will get the support he needs to bring a stop to his offending.”

