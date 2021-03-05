Video

Published: 10:32 AM March 5, 2021

A man from Huntingdon has walked nearly four miles to raise money for the Holly Children’s ward at Hinchingbrooke hospital. - Credit: Archant

A Huntingdon man, with a learning disability, has walked almost four miles to raise money for the Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Adrian Perrett Cole, who is 58, lives in St Lukes Close, in Huntingdon and completed his walk, from his home to Hartford church and back again, on March 4..

Adrian completed the walk with his carer Joanne Lovegrove and has raised more than £285 for the hospital and hopes he will be able to raise some more.

He was inspired to do the walk after watching Sir Captain Tom Moore, who passed away last month.

Adrian said: “I chose Hartford church as my turn around point because my mum’s funeral took place there, my dad’s funeral took place there, my sister’s wedding took place there, so it’s a family church to us.

“I hope the money I have raised today will be well received by the Holly children’s ward.”