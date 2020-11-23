The man punched a police officer and then resisted arrest, causing both men to fall down three flights of stairs.

Jason Turiccki, 32, was wanted for recall to prison when a police officer visited his home on the third floor of a block of flats in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, on July 1.

When the officer knocked on Turiccki’s front door nobody answered, but he decided to wait in the communal area for a few minutes.

In the meantime, Turiccki entered the block of flats and made his way to the third floor where the officer was waiting for him.

The officer attempted to arrest him, but Turiccki began lashing out and throwing punches, before pulling at the officer and sending both men tumbling down a flight of stairs.

As the melee continued, the pair fell down a further two flights of stairs until they reached the ground floor.

At this point Turiccki managed to break free and escape.

The officer received injuries to his wrist, knee, shin and elbow as a result of the ordeal, but did not require hospital treatment.

On July 17, officers found Turiccki in the garden of a property in Huntingdon and he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and escaping lawful custody.

When he was searched officers found a small quantity of heroin and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug.

Turiccki, of Allport Close, Peterborough, went on to admit the offences, as well as a separate charge of breaching a restraining order.

On Friday November 20 at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to 17 months in prison.

DC Thomas Adams said: “Turiccki’s behaviour towards the arresting officer was disgraceful and he ended up making things a whole lot worse for himself in the long run.

“I’m pleased he has been given a custodial sentence for his actions.

“Our officers and other emergency workers deserve to do their job without being subject to violence. We take incidents of this nature incredibly seriously and will do all we can to bring people before the courts who believe this kind of behaviour is acceptable.”