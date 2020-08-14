A Huntingdon man has been charged with three burglaries at business premises in Fenland and will appear in court today.

Andrew Yallop, 27, was arrested at his home address in Saunders Close yesterday morning Thursday August 13 in connection with burglaries in Chatteris last week.

He has since been charged with burglary including theft of items worth £455 from Sharman Quinney estate agent and two counts of burglary with intent to steal relating to incidents at New Vision fitness centre and Upchurch Vehicle Services.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today Friday August 14.