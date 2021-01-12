News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Teenager exploited vulnerable man to sell drugs

Alexandra Collett

Published: 8:10 AM January 12, 2021   
Malachi Jackson

Malachi Jackson - Credit: Malachi Jackson

A teenager who exploited a vulnerable man to deal from his home has been sentenced. 

Malachi Jackson was found by police hiding in a property in Terrill Close, Huntingdon on 9 December with a bundle of class A drugs and £235 cash. 

The 19-year-old, of Park Lane, Peterborough had been using the property to sell crack cocaine and heroin without permission from the occupant. 

At Peterborough Crown Court Jackson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cannabis. On Friday (8 January) he was sentenced to 32 months in a Young Offenders Institute. 

PC Chester Lewis from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team said: “Jackson used and exploited the man in order to sell drugs from his home. 

“This type of exploitation can be referred to as cuckooing, a despicable practice which regularly involves the use of threatening behaviour or intimidation to prey on people with addictions. 

“We’re working to ensure people like Jackson are put before the courts. If you suspect someone is involved in drug dealing or a victim of cuckooing, report it to us here https://bit.ly/3oAay9e.” 

