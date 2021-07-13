Breaking

Published: 11:23 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM July 13, 2021

A man has died following a collision on the roundabout linking the A1307 and A141 (Spittals Interchange) in Huntingdon yesterday evening (July 12).

The man was the driver of a blue Honda Civic that was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes S350 at about 11.45pm.

Officers and paramedics attended, but the man, who was aged in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, one in his twenties, and another in his thirties, from London have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man in his twenties has also been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and drink-driving.

You may also want to watch:

One is currently receiving hospital treatment and the other is in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, in Peterborough.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles in the lead up to it, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 639 of 12 July.