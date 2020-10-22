A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043 near Glatton today (October 22).

Police officers and paramedics attended at about 11.30am, but the man died at the scene.

The man, who is in his 20s, was driving a BMW 335. No arrests have been made, but the circumstances of the collision are being investigated.

The road has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 143 of October 22.