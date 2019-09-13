Police were called at 10.45pm yesterday evening (Thursday) with reports that a red Vauxhall Astra had collided with a tree.

Emergency services attended, but the rear seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, and front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Collingwood or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.