A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1040 at the junction with Wheatsheaf Road and Bluntisham Heath Road.

Officers and paramedics attended at about 5.15pm yesterday (October 22).

The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The man, who was in his 70s, was driving a Toyota Auris. No arrests have been made, but the circumstances of the collision are being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 339 of October 22.