Frantisek Jano, 43, of Durham Road, Peterborough, was travelling in a white Ford Fiesta van which collided with a lamppost at a roundabout on Ermine Street after leaving the A14 eastbound.

Emergency services attended the incident, which took place on June 12, and Mr Jano was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, however his condition deteriorated and he died yesterday (Wednesday).