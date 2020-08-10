Alex Fitzpatrick, 30, was knifed repeatedly in the neck and chest outside the home of his former partner Kelly Anderson in St Neots, the Old Bailey was told.

His alleged killer, Robert Parkins, 33, fled the scene and discarded the knife he had used, jurors were told.

Opening the murder trial, prosecutor Peter Gair said there had been “animosity” between Mr Fitzpatrick and Parkins.

Last September, the victim had taken news of Parkins moving in with Ms Anderson and his nine-year-old son “badly” and had “made his thoughts and feelings clear”, Mr Gair said.

“This caused arguments between Alex and Kelly and also between Alex and Robert. As a result it led to Alex being told he could no longer enter Kelly’s house.

“The fact that there was some animosity between Alex and Robert is likely to be an important aspect to the case.“

On the afternoon of Sunday October 13, Mr Fitzpatrick, originally from Cornwall, had dropped his son home after taking him swimming.

He returned on his motorbike after Ms Anderson found that her son had forgotten his glasses.

A row broke out, with Mr Fitzpatrick refusing to hand over the boy’s spectacles, jurors heard.

Ms Anderson took the child inside before Parkins allegedly went outside and stabbed Mr Fitzpatrick repeatedly with a knife.

Mr Fitzpatrick was heard to shout for his former partner and son as he lay on the ground mortally injured, Mr Gair said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Fitzpatrick, of Huntingdon, had suffered 17 knife injuries, with the cause of death given as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Parkins, from St Neots, denies murder.