News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Man who ‘walked on train tracks at Huntingdon station with knife’ is charged

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:32 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 1:34 PM December 15, 2020
Man who ‘walked on train tracks at Huntingdon station with knife’ is charged. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Man who ‘walked on train tracks at Huntingdon station with knife’ is charged. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH - Credit: Archant

A man who allegedly walked on the tracks at Huntingdon rail station with a knife disguised as a bracelet has been charged by police.

British Transport Police (BTP) were alerted to the incident by officers in Huntingdon just after 3am on November 28.

Ricky Chalkley, 33, was charged with two counts of trespassing on the railway and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

It is believed he trespassed onto the tracks on two nights.

A tweet from BTP Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said he was also “in possession of an offensive weapon, which was a knife disguised as a bracelet”. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 21.

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus