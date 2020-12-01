British Transport Police (BTP) were alerted to the incident by officers in Huntingdon just after 3am on November 28.

Ricky Chalkley, 33, was charged with two counts of trespassing on the railway and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

It is believed he trespassed onto the tracks on two nights.

A tweet from BTP Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said he was also “in possession of an offensive weapon, which was a knife disguised as a bracelet”. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 21.