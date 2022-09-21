New community space for men opening in town next month
- Credit: UK Men's Shed Association / Shey Crompton
A new community space for men is opening in St Neots next month (October).
The St Neots Man Cave will officially open on October 9 at a launch event in the Steve van de Kerkhove Building from 2pm-5pm.
It will then be open to men from all walks of life on Tuesday mornings from 9am-1pm and Thursday afternoons from 1pm-4pm.
Activities at the man cave will include woodworking, bicycle maintenance and upcycling, and computer surgery.
Managing director, Shey Crompton, said: “The man cave is a new space for men to come and meet like-minded people and take part in the activities offered there.
“At the launch event, men will be able to speak with committee members and learn more about our plans for the man cave.
“They’ll also be able to sign up to receive regular communications regarding news and activities.”
For more information, you can contact Shey via email: shey@stneotsmancave.co.uk, or visit https://stneotsmancave.org.uk.
The St Neots Man Cave is affiliated with the UK Men’s Shed Association.