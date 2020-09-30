Huntingdon man Mark Milligan was found with two knives in Ramsey. Huntingdon man Mark Milligan was found with two knives in Ramsey.

Mark Milligan, of Allen Road, Huntingdon, was pulled over by officers who suspected he had been drink-driving while riding his moped in Field Road, Ramsey, on August 28.

When officers searched him and his bike they found a metal lock knife wrapped in black tape and a hunting style knife in his moped. They also found a small bag of cannabis.

The 27-year-old refused to provide a breath sample at the roadside or in custody and claimed one of the knives he had found by the river and the other had bought just 48 hours previously because it might come in handy.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 28), Milligan was sentenced to 26 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work, a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, 18 days of Thinking Skills and has been disqualified from driving for 14 months.

PC Hannah Watkins said: “There is no excuse for carrying offensive weapons in public and we will continue to put those who do before the courts.”