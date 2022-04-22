Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Lego enthusiast enchants shoppers with magical Hogwarts creation

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 7:00 AM April 22, 2022
Mike Addis with his Lego model of Hogwarts at Oxfam in Huntingdon.

Master Lego builder Mike Addis has once again produced an impressive feat of Lego building in the form of everyone's favourite school of wizardry, Hogwarts.

The four feet six" by two feet 6" creation is currently on display at the Oxfam Book Shop window in Huntingdon.

Mike tackled the famous school from the Harry Potter books and films in three months by himself, using just under 20,000 Lego bricks to complete it.

He said: "The idea of the Lego display is to hopefully stimulate more donations so that we can raise more money for Oxfam.” 

"All of my children were into Harry Potter, and as a consequence, we have been as well. It was just a fun thing to do, really.”

A closer look at Mike Addis' Lego model of Hogwarts School as seen in the Harry Potter films.

Mike hopes his construction will encourage people to donate their old, Lego sets, and then he can replace the missing pieces in the sets for Oxfam to sell.

This is the ninth Lego model Mike has produced for Oxfam, and he has already got to work on his tenth, making a Lego recreation of Helms Deep from Lord of the Rings.




