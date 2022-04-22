Mike Addis with his Lego model of Hogwarts at Oxfam in Huntingdon. - Credit: Hunts Post

Master Lego builder Mike Addis has once again produced an impressive feat of Lego building in the form of everyone's favourite school of wizardry, Hogwarts.

The four feet six" by two feet 6" creation is currently on display at the Oxfam Book Shop window in Huntingdon.

Mike tackled the famous school from the Harry Potter books and films in three months by himself, using just under 20,000 Lego bricks to complete it.

He said: "The idea of the Lego display is to hopefully stimulate more donations so that we can raise more money for Oxfam.”

"All of my children were into Harry Potter, and as a consequence, we have been as well. It was just a fun thing to do, really.”

Mike hopes his construction will encourage people to donate their old, Lego sets, and then he can replace the missing pieces in the sets for Oxfam to sell.

This is the ninth Lego model Mike has produced for Oxfam, and he has already got to work on his tenth, making a Lego recreation of Helms Deep from Lord of the Rings.











