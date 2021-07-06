Published: 8:13 AM July 6, 2021

A man has been banned from entering St Ives and Huntingdon town centres for five years.

Shane Arthur, 29, of Haynes Close, Sawtry, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month (June 24) following repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The CBO prevents him from entering either town except for a legitimate activity and he must leave immediately thereafter.

The order also states he must not:

Persistently lie down, sit or otherwise loiter in shop doorways, on seating, on pavements, or in any pubic places or spaces in any town or city in the county of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Unitary Authority.

Be in possession of any aerosol, inhalant substances or butane gas canister in a public place.

Consume any aerosol, inhalant substances or butane gas canister in a public place.

Be found in possession of alcohol in an open container capable of containing alcohol in a public place.

Be under the influence of any intoxicating substances in any public place.

Be within 15 metres of a cash machine unless for the purposes of withdrawing his own money or walking past.

Place any hat, bowl, bucket, sign or other containers or vessels in front or near to yourself in such a manner as to attract passers-by to place money in it.

Defecate and urinate in public places other than toilets.

The CBO comes after Arthur pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in St Ives on April 3.

Sergeant Alice Draper, from the St Ives neighbourhood team, said: “We have successfully secured a CBO prohibiting Arthur from behaving in an anti-social manner. The order was granted after a series of incidents including criminal damage, being drunk and disorderly and threatening and intimidating behaviour and disturbances caused by Arthur within the two towns.

“I hope the CBO will provide reassurance to local retailers, residents and visitors to the town that the police will take positive action to make our communities safer. I would encourage those who witness such conduct to report it to police every time to allow us to build such anti-social behaviour cases.”