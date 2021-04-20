News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
St Neots man banned from pubs for two years

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:57 AM April 20, 2021   
Nathan Buckley, 19, of Cambridge Road

Nathan Buckley, 19, of Cambridge Road, has been banned from pubs following a string of violent disorders. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A St Neots man has been banned from pubs following a string of violent disorders.

Nathan Buckley, 19, of Cambridge Road, was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday April 14.

Officers from the St Neots Neighbourhood Policing Team submitted the application in response to a number of violent incidents, anti-social and threatening behaviour in the town last August and September.

The CBO states he must:

  • Not enter the town centre of St Neots on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday between 7pm and 3am.
  • Not enter any licensed public house in St Neots town centre at any time.
  • Not be in possession of alcohol within St Neots town centre at any time.
  • Not engage in anti-social or threatening behaviour of any sort, which is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to others.

Sergeant Rob Streater, from the St Neots Neighbourhood Team, said: “Buckley has been involved in numerous disorders within the town using threatening behaviour towards staff and members of the public. We hope the CBO gives pubs within the town some much needed respite and Buckley the opportunity to get the support he requires.”

