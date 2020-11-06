Police were called at 2.06am with reports of the break-in at the chemist in Huntingdon High Street.

Officers attended and discovered entry had been gained to the front of the store by glass being smashed.

A 35-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of burglary and assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

It is not known whether anything was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 35/75449/20.