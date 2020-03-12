A dispersal order was put in place in St Neots yesterday in a bid to reduce crime and disorder.

The measure was taken by the local policing team in response to two incidents involving groups of people known to each other.

The first happened in Lees Lane, Southoe at about 3.45pm and the second in Charles Street, St Neots at 4.25pm.

A 28-year-old man from St Neots was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, common assault and criminal damage. He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

The 24 hour order was put in place at 5:45pm and will remain in place until 5:45pm today (March 12). It covers the whole of St Neots.

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.