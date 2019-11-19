A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration after police received reports of people travelling in the lorry near Brampton Hut.

An air ambulance is on the scene and the road has been closed whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at just after 12pm today (19 November) to reports of concerns for eight people travelling in a lorry on the A14.

"Officers stopped the vehicle near Brampton Hut.

"The air ambulance is on scene and the road has been closed while emergency services deal.

"Details of any injuries are unclear at this stage.

"A man has been arrested in suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration. Immigration services have been notified."