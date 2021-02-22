News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
John's bike ride throughout March will support hospice

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:00 PM February 22, 2021   
John Mouatt is planning to cycle every day in March.

John Mouatt is planning to cycle every day throughout the month of March 2021 to raise funds for the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. - Credit: JOHN MOUATT

A 76-year-old man from Little Paxton is aiming to ride every day in March to raise money for the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. 

John Mouatt, a retired civil  engineer, from Little Paxton, in St Neots, is aiming to cycle 400 miles in one month. 

Sue Ryder, is suffering financially from the Covid 19 pandemic and a direct result of this means is that income from donors has dropped considerably, so John thought he would try and help by asking for sponsorship for his cycle rides. 

John said: “Sue Ryder St John's Hospice supports people through the most difficult times of their lives.  

“The doctors, nurses and carers give people the compassionate, expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.  

“St John's Hospice opened 40 years ago after Sue Ryder purchased what was once the hunting lodge for Moggerhanger park from Thornton family.  

“She turned the building into a state-of-the-art care centre for those living with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer and motor neuron disease and now we care for more conditions than any other UK charity.” 

One full day of a St John’s nurse costs £145 or £4,500 for say the month of March (31 days) 

John is hoping to be able to be able to raise enough funds to provide a patient’s care for at least a week, but preferably, and hopefully for a month. 

He has a variety routes planned and will doing a different one each day and be recording and logging these on his Garmin GPS and then uploading them to the JustGiving site.  

These rides vary in length from 14-25 miles and he will be varying the rides, to suit the conditions on the day – i.e if it raining hard, it will be a shorter ride! 

He intends to take a photo of the mileage on his trip computer on 01/03/21 and on completion of the rides on 31/03/21, to confirm the overall actual mileage ridden on these rides during the month. 

He is looking for sponsorship, and here are the details: JustGiving page at - johns.SueRyderRides@justgiving.com 

