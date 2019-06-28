The collision, involving a grey Ford Fiesta and a black Range Rover, took place along the B1095, Ramsey Road, between Peterborough and Pondersbridge, at about 2.10am on November 12.

The driver of the Fiesta, Rachel Radwell, 46, of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, but died as a result of her injuries.

Officers arrested Vytautas Kiminius, 34, of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, conspiring to receive stolen goods and possessing criminal property.

He was remanded in custody and his first hearing will take place today (Friday) at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.