News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

School's sensory room refurbished with grant

person

Julian Makey

Published: 12:37 PM November 17, 2021
Pupils at Huntingdon Primary School enjoy their refurbished sensory room.

Pupils at Huntingdon Primary School enjoy their refurbished sensory room. - Credit: Huntingdon Primary School

A “hugely successful” sensory room at Huntingdon Primary School has had a much-needed makeover with the aid of £1,000 from Tesco Community Grants.

The room, which provides a calming and therapeutic atmosphere for pupils, was originally set up in 2013 but needed a refurbishment after years of use had left it looking a bit tatty and in need of replacements for broken fittings.

Elaine Lynch, headteacher, said: “We are delighted that Tesco Community Grants has chosen to support Huntingdon Primary School in this way. The newly refreshed sensory room is already having an impact by improving the wellbeing of our pupils”.

The room is designed to help reduce pupils’ anxiety and to manage emotions so that the children are settled and ready to learn. It helps children focus on the present moment and to better process sensory information.

The school said the room, available to all pupils, had needed work to return it to being a special space again. 

Education News
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poundstretcher in St Ives is closing down

Poundstretcher is closing down in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Pupils and staff at Cromwell Academy in Huntingdon are celebrating.

'Good' Ofsted rating for Huntingdon school

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A two mile queue formed on the Low Road between Fenstanton and St Ives.

Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Pitts

Police name victim of guided busway fatality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon