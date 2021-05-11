Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021

Hopefully by now we have all managed to catch up on our haircuts and thankfully, due to the recent dry weather, many of us have been able to enjoy meeting up again for an al fresco coffee or something a little stronger; socially-distanced of course!

Our hospitality venues have worked hard to create welcoming outside spaces from a full revamp of their gardens to additional heaters and marquees for those chilly evenings. It will not be long now before we can start looking forward to May 17 when we shall be able to venture across thresholds once more.

With museums, cinemas and children’s indoor play areas also set to re-open, a return to much-needed relative normality is on the cards in time for summer.

Huntingdon truly has a wealth of history on its doorstep, most notably the connection to Oliver Cromwell. The Cromwell Museum, having recently been refurbished, holds the best collection of objects relating to the life and times of Oliver Cromwell on public display in the world, located in the former Huntingdon Grammar School building, which is both the oldest building in the town and also where he went to school.

Emma Proctor-King is chairman of BID in Huntingdon. - Credit: EMMA PROCTOR KING

The arrival of summer will hopefully bring with it some sunny weather and with the increased numbers allowed to meet up outdoors, it will be a time to re-connect with larger groups of friends and family.

I am sure we all know someone who has missed out celebrating a special birthday or event so why not spend the next few weeks getting the garden party ready? A good spruce up of the barbecue and garden furniture or maybe even treat yourself to something new; add a gazebo and some fairy lights?

There are many places in Huntingdon to shop local with excellent ranges for the great outdoors and those all-important finishing touches and party ware.

I think sometimes we forget how beautiful the riverside walks are in Huntingdon, ideal for a picnic with friends or why not get a different perspective and hire a boat from Purvis Marine for a relaxing trip along the river.

By supporting our high street and surrounding area, we will see it flourish and thrive. Whatever your plans our local retailers here in Huntingdon are happy to help and I would urge you to think local and shop local.

As an added bonus don’t forget all HDC car parks are free after 6pm and on Sunday.