The charity runs a small shop at its headquarters in St Mary's Street but says it plans to close the branch and redevelop it into a "community hub".

A date for the shop closure has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for Magpas said: "Magpas Air Ambulance has been undertaking a strategic review of its charity retail outlets. As a result, the retail outlet in the Magpas headquarters in Huntingdon is planned to close.

"This is to allow redevelopment of the space into a community hub for lifesaving CPR and first aid training, which the charity believes will have great community and public benefit. We don't currently have a closure date.

"Magpas Air Ambulance would like to thank all staff, volunteers and the local community for their support of the shop over the past few years, and continues to welcome volunteer involvement in a number of exciting fundraising activities coming up."

Shop user Kate Mansfield, from Huntingdon, said it was "such a shame" the shop was to close.

She said: "It's such a shame because the staff in the shop are so lovely. I use the shop myself because it's the only charity I support. You never know when you might need the air ambulance."

Ms Mansfield said a similar Magpas shop in Peterborough had been converted into a vintage and retro boutique and the same should happen to the Huntingdon store.

If you wish to volunteer or fundraise for Magpas Air Ambulance call 01480 371060 (option 2) or visit magpas.org.uk.