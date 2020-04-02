Magpas Air Ambulance Service dressed in PPE equipment PICTURE:Magpas Air Ambulance Service Magpas Air Ambulance Service dressed in PPE equipment PICTURE:Magpas Air Ambulance Service

The Magpas Air Ambulance Service says it is “completely humbled” by the incredible generosity of the public after receiving a large quantity of PPE equipment

Over a week ago, Magpas announced it was in urgent need of PPE equipment and had less than a month’s supply left.

After appealing to the public, they have now received generous donations from people across the region of new PPE equipment. Crew have received 700 masks, suits and respirators within 10 days, as well as filters for reusable masks and 50 bottles of alcohol sanitiser.

Individuals themselves have collected and delivered crucial items to the operations base and the charity has praised its teams.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “Thanks to the phenomenal community support, Magpas Air Ambulance have been fortunate enough to receive more than 700 masks, suits and respirators within 10 days, as well as filters for reusable masks and 50 bottles of alcohol sanitiser!

“The last 10 days or so have highlighted how amazing the local communities that we serve have been and continue to be; this whole experience epitomises true community unity.

“This support means so much to us and will help keep our patients and advanced doctor and critical care paramedic teams safe, in these challenging times.

“Following a plea for donations of this vital equipment, we have been humbled by the incredible generosity and resourcefulness of our supporters across the region.”

“Not only have local businesses been incredible at getting in touch with us and offering equipment free of charge, but individuals have also taken it upon themselves to call upon relevant companies in their community and collect/deliver these crucial items to our operations base too.”

Individuals that have donated include Steve and Andrew from Travis Perkins in Huntingdon, Lorraine, Richard and Daniel from DRA FABB in Warboys.

Also John Richards and his team from Thames Laboratories, Fenstanton who have donated approximately 100 coverall suits, as well as 10 sundstrom respirator masks.

Cambridgeshire Community Foundation have also awarded a Community Grant Fund to Magpas Air Ambulance service.

It has donated £3,287 to provide air fed, powered respirators and personal protective hoods to enable medics to continue treating critically ill patients during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Trusts and foundations officer for Magpas, Sarah Greene, said: “It has been such a fast moving situation and we have been faced with some huge challenges over the last few weeks.

“The prompt response from the CCF to support us with such generous funding is sincerely appreciated by all of us here at Magpas Air Ambulance.”

“This equipment will play a critical role in helping to safeguard the service in the months ahead and will help to ensure that our Magpas Air Ambulance medical team remain healthy and well; their skills are required now more than ever.”

INFO: If you are able to make a financial donation, go to: magpas.org.uk