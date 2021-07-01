Published: 10:32 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 2:15 PM July 1, 2021

A new chairman has been appointed for the Magpas Air Ambulance service.

John Bridge, previously the chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce for 17 years, is to take up the reins in the charity's 50th anniversary year.

Mr Bridge takes over from Dr Nigel Brown who ended his 10-year stint as chairman earlier this year.

Mr Bridge's new role will see him lead the charity’s main board of Trustees and he is already the chairman of the Magpas Future 50 Appeal which was established to raise the remaining £3million to complete the base build project.

Mr Bridge said: “Over many years, I have witnessed the Magpas Air Ambulance flying through our skies to provide life-saving care to someone whose life hangs in the balance.

“I’m always mindful that this life could be someone I know or someone I care about very much or I myself might one day need their service.

“Magpas Air Ambulance provides vital care for our community that we have been fortunate to have benefitted from for the past 50 years.

“I am immensely proud to become the chairman of Magpas Air Ambulance at such an important time for the charity, as well continuing to lead the appeal to build a new bespoke airbase creating the foundation for the organisation’s next 50 years”

Daryl Brown, chief executive of Magpas Air Ambulance, said: “I am very pleased that John has agreed to become the chairman of the Board of Trustees.

“Dr Nigel Brown led the board to such incredible achievements in the past 10 years and provided such great support to the charity, especially through the challenges of COVID-19.

“John joins as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and will help shape our plans to ensure the next 50 years of Magpas Air Ambulance are as successful, so many lives are saved each year because of this incredible charity.

“I have known John for a number of years through his many roles in the county and he will bring great energy, knowledge and enthusiasm to the role.

“He is also united in our mission to provide the very best emergency care for the region, available to anyone, anywhere in their moment of need.

"We’re extremely lucky to have John join us as chairman.”