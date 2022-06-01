Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Luna takes on sponsored walk for MBR "welfare" investigation

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:00 PM June 1, 2022
Luna started her walk at Bakewell and is heading for Camp Beagle in Wyton.

A Camp Beagle supporter is undertaking a sponsored walk to raise funds for an investigation into alleged "poor animal welfare" at MBR Acres dog breeding facility in Wyton. 

Campaigner Luna Riverhaze is currently embarking on a 100-mile walk, which she started in Bakewell, in the Peak District in Derbyshire, on May 31to Camp Beagle in Wyton, Cambridgeshire. She will arrive at the camp on Saturday, June 4. When she arrives back at camp she will be greeted by beagle laboratory survivor Scarlett and the camp's 101-year patron Ron Green.

Luna set out to raise £1,000 and has already exceeded her target. Here is a link to the fundraising page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/100-mile-walk-save-the-mbr-beagles?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1jc3Z75_dmQsPmHu-XNU7hBRJhNfxt9VX0vPtCzOv7EKgj2jawPQTiypM

MBR Acres breed animals, and supplies dogs to licensed laboratories or businesses for the purpose of animal testing and research. It says it is "dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare".


