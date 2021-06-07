News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Fire service say 'remarkable' that family were unhurt in Huntingdon blaze

Author

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:06 PM June 7, 2021   
Fire service called to house fire in Huntingdon on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in Huntingdon. - Credit: ARCHANT

Fire crews were called to deal with a fire at a property in Huntingdon and say it was 'remarkable' that no-one was harmed.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at 1.09am on Sunday, June 6, at Bloomfield Drive, in Huntingdon.  

Six firefighter crews from Huntingdon and St Neots arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a shed in the garden of a house, which was spreading to a van.  

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 2.45am.  

The cause of the fire was accidental and the fire service has said it was "remarkably" the family were unharmed. 


