Published: 12:05 PM July 27, 2021

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) will once again be supporting Keep Britain Tidy’s Love Parks Week which runs until August 1.

HDC says parks and green spaces are important for residents and visitors providing a place where health and wellbeing can be prioritised.

A HDC survey showed 46 per cent of people surveyed said they now spend more time outside than before the start of the pandemic.

People in the district Council are being encouraging to embrace Keep Britain Tidy’s message of Protect Your Parks, Respect Your Parks and Love Your Parks and celebrate with activities and competitions.

Executive councillor for Operations and Environment, Councillor Marge Beuttell, said: “Natural spaces help us all to stay active and maintain good mental health which is why we are encouraging all to love their parks this summer.

You may also want to watch:

“We are asking people to respectfully enjoy their green havens, making sure that they pick up after their dogs, leave their park litter-free and be mindful of others sharing the wonderful green and open spaces that we are blessed with in Huntingdonshire.”

On Saturday July 24, HDC hosted a Picnic in the Park event at Priory Park, in St Neots.

The event saw a collection of stalls and local businesses including Healthy You, The Drunken Stallion, Walk 4 Men and Churrisimo, as well as a storyteller and zumba instructor.

According to the Natural England People and Nature Survey, 26 per cent of people in Cambridgeshire said they had spent more time noticing nature and wildlife since the pandemic began.

With this in mind (HDC) would like to encourage more people to notice and appreciate the wildlife and nature around them and a nature themed trail competition will run ng throughout August at the St Neots riverside.

Throughout the next few weeks, you can also join in with free Active Families classes every Monday at Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Huntingdon, as well as free Fitness For All classes every Thursday at Regatta Meadows, St Neots.