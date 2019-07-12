LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Notice is given that I, Tim Stace have on the 25/06/19 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority to vary the licence for the Lounge Of 14 The Broadway, St Ives, PE27 5BN by Extending opening hours and the sale of alcohol from 2am to 3am and regulated entertainment indoors & outdoors. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 25/07/19. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.