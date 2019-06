The money will be put towards the cost of the extension to the village hall.

The works include extending the hall, providing improved kitchen facilities, a storeroom and creating an accessible toilet.

Construction began in September 2018, with much of the work being carried out by villagers themselves.

David Capp, who is chairman of the village hall committee, said: "We are very grateful to the community lottery fund for their donation and to everyone else who has contributed towards the costs incurred in building the extension.

"We are only a small village and are very fortunate to have skills in the village which has meant much of the work has been carried out by volunteers.

"We still have a long way to go but this money will be a great help in moving the project forward."

The village hall is an old congregational chapel which was purchased by Winwick villagers in 1960.