Published: 9:42 AM January 8, 2021

A village flower and vegetable show is set to go ahead in the autumn after it won a £1,150 grant from the National Lottery.

Little Paxton Parish Council is celebrating the financial support from the lottery's Awards for All which will help it prepare and run the Autumn Flower and Vegetable Show, bringing the community together in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Sally Scotcher said: "The Council will use the funds to organise and actively promote the Little Paxton Autumn Flower and Vegetable Show which will take place on 11th September 2021.

"The event will be Covid-19 safe with many exhibits on display on the QEII Playing Field and in the Village Hall."

Show classes will be announced on the parish council website in February and there will be some for all ages and abilities including fruit, vegetables, flowers, home produce and children’s sections. The show classes will be open to all and registration is free.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Paul Bishop said: "The Autumn Show is not just about the ‘Day’ itself it is about the build up to the event.

"It’s planning what you are going to grow - there is no limit to the number of classes people can enter. It’s not Chelsea Flower Show and it’s the taking part that counts."

The council said maximising the use of indoor and outdoor spaces such as kitchen window sills, back gardens, green houses, outdoor classrooms and allotments for growing fruit, flowers and vegetables benefited mental health and mindfulness.

Show trophies will be presented at a red carpet award ceremony at 4.30pm on the playing field on show day and refreshments and musical entertainment will also be provided.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players to good causes, is the largest community funder in the UK.

Cllr Scotcher said: "We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised that the Autumn Flower and Vegetable Show will help bring the community together after a challenging 2020."