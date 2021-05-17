News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Museums across the district are reopening this week

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM May 17, 2021   
The Norris Museum in St Ives 

The Norris Museum in St Ives - Credit: Norris Museum

Museums across the district have reopened as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased further on Monday, May 17.  

The Norris Museum, in St Ives, the St Neots Museum, the Cromwell Museum, in Huntingdon, and the Ramsey Museum all opened this week, but the Godmanchester Museum has put off its reopening until July.

Entry to the St Ives Museum is free and it is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. 

For more details on their opening arrangements, visit: https://www.norrismuseum.org.uk/ 

Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon 

Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon - Credit: Archant

The Cromwell Museum, in Huntingdon, opened its doors to visitors on May 19.

The museum said on its Facebook page: “We're delighted to say that after the UK Government announcement, we will be reopening to visitors from Wednesday May 19. We're really looking forward to welcoming visitors back in person.” 

They are open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am-4pm and Bank Holiday Mondays from 11am-4pm.  They are closed on Sundays and Mondays, but will reopen on Sundays in June.  

Admission is free to the museum and for details on their opening arrangements, visit: https://www.cromwellmuseum.org/ 

Ramsey Rural Museum is also reopening to visitors on Saturday, May 22, from 2pm till 5pm.  

Ramsey Museum said: “As with all organisations, our plans are tied to the government’s roadmap for relaxing COVID measures and could therefore be subject to change.  

“We will prepare and comply with all measures to keep visitors and volunteers safe. With this in mind, we have put a one-way system round the museum in place.” 

“We have worked throughout the lockdown to maintain the site and are excited to show visitors newly refurbished displays.  

“A Victorian Naturalist’s Study, G B Hyde’s Shop, a display of information about local spy Josef Jakobs and a toys and games display are just some you will find on offer. "

Ticket Prices are £4.50 for adults, £4 for a concession and £1 for children, a family ticket is £10.  

To find out more:- https://ramseyruralmuseum.co.uk/ 

St Neots Museum opened on May 18 with a new exhibition that features Celtic coins form the Kimbolton coin hoard. 

Six of the coins found in Kimbolton will be on display at the St Neots Museum.

Six of the coins found in Kimbolton will be on display at the St Neots Museum. - Credit: ST NEOTS MUSEUM

The museum, which closed on Christmas Eve, but reopened its shop on April 12, will be displaying the 2,000-year-old coins which were minted by the Corieltauvi tribe and mostly date from 100BC to  40AD. 

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 4pm. Free entry for local residents, non-residents are £3 for adults, seniors £2 and children £1.
Fees apply for some events.


