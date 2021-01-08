Video
Lorry overturns closing B660 in Ramsey St Mary's
Published: 5:27 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM January 8, 2021
- Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit
A lorry has overturned closing the B660 in Ramsey St Mary’s - but luckily no one is injured.
The shocking footage of the HGV being lifted out the ditch on the side of the road was posted by BCH Road Policing Unit this afternoon (January 8).
The incident happened just after 4pm.
Rescue crews are currently at the scene and in the process of recovering the lorry.
Police tweeted: “Luckily no injuries. But please find alternate route.”
