Lorry overturns closing B660 in Ramsey St Mary's

Clare Butler

Published: 5:27 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 6:01 PM January 8, 2021
Overturned lorry

Overturned lorry closes road in Ramsey St Mary. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A lorry has overturned closing the B660 in Ramsey St Mary’s - but luckily no one is injured. 

The shocking footage of the HGV being lifted out the ditch on the side of the road was posted by BCH Road Policing Unit this afternoon (January 8). 

The incident happened just after 4pm. 

Rescue crews are currently at the scene and in the process of recovering the lorry. 

Police tweeted: “Luckily no injuries. But please find alternate route.” 

Cambridgeshire

