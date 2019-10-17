A driver was cut free from his cab following the collision. Picture: CFRS A driver was cut free from his cab following the collision. Picture: CFRS

Crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to a stretch of the read near Eltisley shortly before 3pm amid reports of a collision involving two lorries.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We sent the hazardous area response team, an ambulance, ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

Fire crews from St Neots and Gamlingay were called to attend the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service added: "Crews arrived to find a collision involving two lorries, with one casualty trapped. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualty from a lorry."

Fire crews returned to their stations by 4.35pm.