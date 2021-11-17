Man dies following collision on A1M at Sawtry
- Credit: HUNTS POST
A man has died following a collision on the A1M at Sawtry yesterday afternoon (November 16), police have confirmed.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at about 2.55pm between junctions 15 and 16 and involved a lorry and a car.
The driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old man from Cambridge, was uninjured and remained at the scene.
The road was closed in both directions for some time while recovery of the lorry took place, but has since reopened.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call 101 or visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 299 of 16 November.
