Drivers escape unharmed after lorry and roadworks truck crash on A1m
Published: 10:45 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 11:48 AM April 13, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
A collision between a lorry and crash cushion closed three lanes on the A1m northbound at Sawtry – but luckily no one was seriously injured.
The incident happened just after midnight (April 13).
Both drivers sustained only minor injuries, although pictures posted online showed the truck mounted crash cushion strewn across the road.
The lorry was pictured almost in the trees on the embankment.
A tweet from BCH Road Policing Unit read: “Both drivers incredibly lucky to walk away from this crash!
“Please approach with caution as three lanes are currently closed and will be for some time.”
Driving safety tips can be found at: https://bit.ly/2OHesQQ
