It shows the then Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin and his wife Lady Diana Baldwin at Hinchingbrooke House, at some time in 1926. Also pictured is a Mrs Proby (far left) Lord Sandwich (second left) there is then a lady who is not named on the photograph to the left of Mr and Mrs Baldwin and then it's Lord Hichingbrooke, Lady Montague and Major Proby.

Last week, we published an image sent in by Brian Storey, of the St Neots Fatstock dinner in 1956.

Moria Brookes contacted us to say her father Andrew D Neilson and brother are both pictured.

"My brother is the youngest person in the picture. Our father is to his right. I recognise Victor Ekins on the top table, third from the right, with a moustache. Also Roger Horsford, farmer from Upper Dean. He is sitting across the table from my father, so third row up and second from the top table. My father farmed at Grafham, part of his farm went under the reservoir.

My brother is probably the only one in the picture still alive," she said.