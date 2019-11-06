This week’s Looking Back photograph was provided by reader Wendy Dighton, from Huntingdon.

Wendy loves local history and has recorded her own family history and combined it with details of buildings and events in the area.

This image shows the Ridgely & Co shop front in c1910. Ridgely & Co was a wholesaler, family grocery and coffee roasters and was situated at 112 High Street, Huntingdon.

The shop had a horse-drawn delivery waggon, shown in the picture, as well as delivery boys who walked around Huntingdon, delivering the smaller orders. The shop was later a menswear shop, then New Look and is now a European delicasscen.

