Wendy loves local history and has recorded her own family history and combined it with details of buildings and events in the area.

This image shows the Ridgely & Co shop front in c1910. Ridgely & Co was a wholesaler, family grocery and coffee roasters and was situated at 112 High Street, Huntingdon.

The shop had a horse-drawn delivery waggon, shown in the picture, as well as delivery boys who walked around Huntingdon, delivering the smaller orders. The shop was later a menswear shop, then New Look and is now a European delicasscen.

